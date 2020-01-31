Richard Buxton: Liverpool not getting the respect they deserve

Before the English Premier League title has even been lifted, Liverpool are already fighting a losing battle.

The end of Anfield's 30-year wait for domestic success is already being billed by some as tainted, following their 2-0 win over West Ham United yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Juergen Klopp's side have been accused of receiving help from higher powers, from video assistant referees (VAR) to the EPL itself, in their unstoppable march to a first crown since 1990.

Yet there can be no legitimate arguments in the face of such a compelling body of evidence.

Thanks to goals in either half from Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Reds have racked up 70 points from a possible 72 in their opening 24 games of the campaign.

They also boast the fewest goals conceded and the joint-highest number of clean sheets, in a run which makes Manchester United's inaugural EPL title triumph of 1992/93 pale in comparison.

Sir Alex Ferguson's maiden champions amassed 24 wins from a 42-game season; a feat which their arch-rivals could surpass as early as tomorrow, when they host Southampton.

Praise, however, will not be festooned on the reigning European champions even if they better Manchester City's record 100-point haul or eclipse Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten streak.

Even at their least sparkling, as they were at the London Stadium, an ability to find a way of still winning is seen as proof of a half-baked conspiracy that they have been gifted the title.

Rival fans predict that Liverpool's end to their EPL quest will lead to a footballing apocalypse; an unbreakable dynasty will be forged once Jordan Henderson hoists the trophy aloft.

People, by their very nature, fear things that they do not understand.

A team that remain on course to redefine standards understandably trigger the anxieties of envious supporters.

But Klopp is already under no illusions that the champions-elect are unlikely to enjoy a level of longevity remotely close to the one that Ferguson once produced at Old Trafford.

The league's recent honour roll suggests that the German's belief is not entirely unfounded.

No team have captured the EPL title in three consecutive seasons since Ferguson's charges reigned from 2006/07 to 2008/09.

Away from the Theatre of Dreams, only Chelsea had maintained a successful defence of their crown (2004/05 and 2005/06), before City joined them last term by pipping Liverpool at the post.

Ferguson's theory on dominance adds further cause to Klopp's consternation.

Most teams, the Scot once claimed, fail to excel beyond a cycle of four years at any one time.

In the past three seasons alone, Liverpool have reached successive Champions League finals, won one, lifted the Club World Cup and are now destined to add the EPL to their collection.

By Ferguson's logic, a changing of the guard is to be required no later than the end of next season. Only Klopp himself will know what form that effort to freshen things up will take.

At the peak of their powers, the Red Devils' many detractors chose to converge beneath the umbrella of ABU - "Anyone But United". They were hated and adored, but never ignored.

A similar bandwagon is gaining traction with every peerless victory that Liverpool produce.

Only a lack of acclaim distinguishes themselves from the fallen 20-time champions.

Begrudging respect, rather than blissful ignorance, should be the abiding memory of Klopp's "mentality monsters".

Those deriding them are on the wrong side of history.