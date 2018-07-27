Richard Buxton: Liverpool's spending spree unnerves Mourinho

Jose Mourinho (centre) having a light moment with Ander Herrera (No. 21) and other players during their ICC match with Milan.

Knocking Liverpool off their perch became a lifetime's work for Sir Alex Ferguson.

Jose Mourinho also appears to have set his own personal mission in relation to Manchester United's long-standing nemesis: to help them climb back onto that lofty pedestal.

A 2-1 win over Manchester City in the International Champions Cup yesterday morning (Singapore time) saw Juergen Klopp's side continue their upward pre-season trajectory.

The Reds came from behind to clinch victory over a second-string City side, thanks to a header by Mohamed Salah within a minute after coming on in the second half and an injury-time penalty by Sadio Mane.

Mourinho, meanwhile, chose to revert to his oldest and most telling habits.

Whenever the Portuguese feels under siege, his Anfield counterparts invariably appear in the crosshairs.

Hypocrisy over spending in the transfer market became his latest bone of contention.

The Reds have pushed new frontiers with a level of spending since the turn of the year that now stands at £250.1 million (S$448.8m), yet Klopp remains increasingly at ease with suggestions he has now joined Mourinho in football's rank and file of chequebook managers.

Something had to change from a "Moneyball" philosophy which was never realistically going to deliver what either Kopites or their current American owners continue to crave above all else.

Mounting a serious EPL title challenge requires a squad with substance instead of gambling on sabermetrics.

Recent evidence suggests that they may finally be well-equipped across all departments to last the distance as City's history boys aim to rewrite the record books again.

Their surprise route to the Champions League final provided a genuine platform for attracting players that mere top-four finishes were supposed to deliver but never truly did.

It has enabled them to break the transfer record for two key positions in little over six months.

Ferguson's now-infamous edict about Liverpool came 12 years since their last title triumph. But he had to wait until four years into retirement before the Red Devils finally surpassed his former rivals' previously unparalleled silverware haul.

That they continue to preoccupy key figures aligned to Old Trafford, both past and present, as that domestic drought that now teeters on the brink of its third decade is indicative of the quiet revolution which Klopp has presided over during the previous two campaigns.

Mourinho is not alone in aiming barbs downwind to Merseyside. Gary and Phil Neville, arguably Ferguson's most devoted former acolytes, took it upon themselves to publicly criticise Xherdan Shaqiri in the wake of his £13m switch from a relegated Stoke City.

Every sneer and jibe aimed at Liverpool points back to the Special One's own feelings of inadequacy. It was the same during two spells at Chelsea, the first more toxic than the last.

Complaints about his inability to bolster United's already swelled ranks have begun to vindicate suggestions that he is in the grip of third-season syndrome with yet another club.

There is still some validity to his claims; a lack of significant reinforcements has left United already heading into the new season with their longest odds to win the title in over 27 years.

Shoehorning Fred into a midfield set-up which remains as confusing as it is claustrophobic has been compounded by injury to another new signing in teenage fullback Diogo Dalot.

Contrary to Mourinho's claims, expectancy has remained sky-high at Anfield since they last tasted domestic success in 1990.

Only the degree of optimism has occasionally waned.

On both sides of the East Lancs Road, however, the tables appear to be finally turning.