Richard Buxton: Lukaku shines in Hazard's Real audition

Not content with being part of the greatest show on earth, Eden Hazard continues to pine for his own spin-off.

A public courtship of Real Madrid remains as unceremonious as it is unrequited, but football's longest-running soap opera has no time for casting inconsistent characters.

GROUP G BELGIUM PANAMA 3 0

Fortunately for Belgium, Dries Mertens spared the winger's blushes with a stunning 18-metre volley on 47 minutes that kicked off an emphatic 3-0 win over Panama in their World Cup Group G opener this morning (Singapore time).

Hazard's decision to make a renewed play for a move to Los Blancos on the eve of his country's group encounter, complete with knowing nudges and winks, may have done more harm than good.

Inside Sochi's sun-drenched Fisht Olympic Stadium, his personal struggles mirrored those of Roberto Martinez's side during the opening 45 minutes against Group G minnows Panama.

He found the side netting with a snatched first-time shot after capitalising on Roman Torres' defensive error before another chance beckoned on the edge of the area, only for Hazard to again fluff his lines.

Even an attempt to switch the play backfired, with his cross-field ball to Mertens falling way short of its intended target.

A late first-half effort which stung Jaime Penedo's palms was as good as things got for a player who fantasises that he is tailor-made for a Galactico life.

Hazard's cue eventually arrived with an assist for Romelu Lukaku in the 69th minute to wrap up the game, but his overall performance may still have deterred his potential suitors for yet another summer.

At Chelsea, he has the best of both worlds. When the going is good, he is a focal point and similarly able to hide when their recurring 18-month crisis begins to take hold once more.

Anonymity in adversity is harder to find at the Bernabeu, where the microscope reaches further than anything Stamford Bridge's tinderbox has thrown at players and managers alike.

Julen Lopetegui's appointment as Real coach may have paved the way for Gareth Bale's exit but is by no means a guarantee of the stars aligning for Hazard in the Spanish capital.

Attempting to influence proceedings by flourishing in a currently imbalanced Red Devils line-up may prove easier said than done. True to form, Martinez again opted for shoehorning over structure as Kevin de Bruyne continues to find himself deployed in a central midfield position.

Yet the Manchester City playmaker was still able to find himself in the right space to assist Lukaku as he powered home a second goal of the game with a diving header in the 75th minute.

At a time when all bar one of the World Cup's favourites faltered in their opening group encounters, Belgium's dark horses could not have asked for a better opportunity in which to finally emerge from their shadow.