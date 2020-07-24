Richard Buxton: Mason Greenwood the next Old Trafford luminary?

Mason Greenwood has grown up with the weight of history but is not burdened by it.

The lingering smell of past glories does not haunt Manchester United's striking sensation in the same way it torments others within Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

An instinctive second-half equaliser against West Ham United yesterday morning (Singapore time) took his tally to 17 and etched his name into the record books for the joint-highest number of goals scored by a teenager in a single season with the Old Trafford club.

Matching the feats of Red Devils luminaries Wayne Rooney, George Best and Brian Kidd would ordinarily appear daunting for any player, let alone one who is still only 18 years old.

But Greenwood is not an ordinary player, despite those with whom he shares the stage.

Even before his heroics against the Hammers, he had already built up a catalogue of finishes that have helped Solskjaer's side limp towards the Champions League qualification finish line.

Anything other than a defeat in Sunday's finale with Leicester City will see United return to Europe's elite club competition, after little more than a 12-month absence.

But fourth becoming the new first is not a cause for celebration at the Theatre of Dreams.

Contrary to Solskjaer's assertions, the 20-time English champions are more likely to again fall out of contention next term than challenge for Liverpool's crown.

It could be far sooner than that, if the Foxes have their way.

The Norwegian's ongoing attempts to channel the spirit of Sir Alex Ferguson have led to a pale imitation of his former mentor's Class of '92. In place of those much-vaunted fledglings stands a new and less flattering potential moniker of "Solskjaer's Scamps".

A strong rearguard distinguishes that old order from that of the latest incumbent. United's leaky defence, compounded by a fumbling David de Gea, fails to inspire confidence that they will be turning back the clock to Fergie Time.

Solskjaer has fashioned a team very much in his own image; one capable of thriving up front yet often caught cold when placed on the back foot.

David Moyes had sussed his erstwhile employers' flawed tactic out once the first-half drinks break had rolled around.

If the United boss is not careful, Brendan Rodgers will do likewise at the King Power Stadium.

For a time, Rodgers was guilty of falling into the same traps that Solskjaer has been sleepwalking towards all season.

At Liverpool, he approached games with the mindset of an English Premier League newcomer and tried to outscore opponents.

Going gung-ho failed to mask the Northern Irishman's fragile backline and he was jettisoned from the Anfield hot seat around three years later.

The feel-good nostalgia associated with his opposite number this weekend will, similarly, only stretch so far.

Reaching the Champions League affords Solskjaer a chance to put things right.

Armed with a continental windfall, he can finally even out an imbalanced spine where the chasm between defence and attack is as steep as the vacant stands inside Old Trafford.

First, however, his side have to actually get there. A solitary point against Leicester will be enough.

Given United's penchant for making difficult things look easy and simplicity seem an uphill struggle, even that does not constitute a safe bet.