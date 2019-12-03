Richard Buxton: Merseyside Derby a test of Reds' strength in depth

Liverpool have never lost all the 32 English Premier League games that Fabinho has started.

Liverpool are riding high after riding their luck at times this season, but they will soon find out how much longer that purple patch will go on.

Their title-rivals Manchester City were plagued by personnel issues in recent months, with Leroy Sane, Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero all being mid-term casualties.

Thursday morning's (Singapore time) Merseyside Derby, which marks the start of nine games in a month, will also be a test of whether they could cope without their key players.

Alisson's one-match suspension is an untimely one, yet it pales in significance to the loss of compatriot and midfielder Fabinho.

The Brazilian enforcer's six-week lay-off could hit the Reds hard as they have never lost in all the 32 English Premier Games that he had started.

In Fabinho's absence, his side managed to keep up appearances with a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday. Ensuring none of Liverpool's other leading lights succumb to injury now remains key to their eight-point lead at the summit of English football.

"If you've got a full squad all the time, it helps you and they (City) haven't," Steve McManaman, who played for both clubs, told The New Paper in an exclusive interview.

"Also, Aguero looks as if he's going to be out for a while. Laporte and other people are going to be out for a while (too), so that certainly benefits Liverpool to a certain extent and hinders Manchester City.

"Liverpool need to keep their star men fully fit and, if they do, they should just keep rolling on.

"They've got (games against) teams that you fully expect to get points at Anfield and that means Liverpool could go further and further away from the other teams."

Everton's hopes of pulling off an upset at Anfield appear unrealistic. Manager Marco Silva has been struggling to inspire confidence on the other side of Stanley Park, while their old adversaries have managed to turn the EPL title race into a glorified procession of late.

"In all honesty, they've surprised everybody with the start they've had," said McManaman.

"But what I would say is that watching a lot of their games this year, they look nigh-on unbeatable.

"As much as the Crystal Palace game was close to a certain extent, they were always on top... It's been like that every game.

"On the other side, playing at home, the noise and the help they have from the crowd, they look unstoppable and that's what it is - the confidence now is on another level."

McManaman's former Anfield teammate Jamie Carragher takes a more pragmatic view, despite the Reds remaining unbeaten against last season's top-six rivals.

He pointed to last year's derbies, which Liverpool won 1-0 at home with Divock Origi's late goal and drew 0-0 away.

"At some stage, Liverpool will drop points," he told The New Paper.

"They've dropped two at the moment in the first 14 games. It's an unbelievable record, so they will have a spell where they do drop points as they did last season.

"Who knows? It could be the Everton game - it could be any game - but I don't think it's a pressure thing for Liverpool.

"A lot of the games they dropped points in (last season), they have already won those games this season, so maybe that's something to look forward to."