Richard Buxton: Mourinho's summer of discontent

Manchester United's season is in grave danger of unravelling, no thanks to manager Jose Mourinho's relentless criticisms.

Insubordination is never far away from Jose Mourinho's thought process.

Conflict proves too great a temptation as all-encompassing diatribes point to yet another managerial end game for the self-styled Special One.

Manchester United now find themselves in the illustrious company of Real Madrid and Chelsea, twice, in this predicament.

Odds are already shortening on Mourinho outlasting his English Premier League counterparts after his infamous third-season syndrome prematurely kicked in at the tail end of last term.

Once more, he is fixating on the enemy within as much as those outside of Old Trafford.

No one is immune from his wrath on what could prove to be another job-ending rampage.

Even before a ball has been kicked, United's season is in danger of becoming a write-off due to Mourinho's latest outrage.

An inability to vent to his trusted long-term assistant Rui Faria, who resigned this summer, has only served to accelerate the current state of play.

A relative lack of activity in the transfer market has seen his ire directed towards the Red Devils' hierarchy, who have already sanctioned £71 million (S$127m) on two players - Brazilian midfielder Fred and Portuguese fullback Diogo Dalot - this summer.

But Mourinho's commitment to short-termism has made his latest gripe merely a self-inflicted wound.

Building for the future rarely enters into his lexicon, as a history of quick-fix signings attests.

Replacing players past their peak has never become an issue as he has rarely outlasted them.

It is why he signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic at 35 and sanctioned an extended 12-month stay. Other players whom Mourinho inherited have failed to move with the times under his watch.

Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia will both be 33 by the time the new campaign starts and will invariably expose United's chronic lack of dynamism from the fullback position.

STRAINING RELATIONSHIPS

His existing charges have also come under attack for their prominent absences from the club's pre-season tour.

Many of the senior players who are unable to travel to the United States, through a combination of World Cup commitments and personal issues, have not been spared.

What little relationship exists between Mourinho and the varying factions at Old Trafford is irreparably broken.

Supporters are already growing tired of a brand of joyless and uninspiring football which does not even provide routine silverware as a source of consolation.

It is a pattern that has become as predictable as it should become avoidable.

As soon as the trophies begin to dry up, he reverts to the time-honoured exit strategy.

A meeting with former club Real tomorrow morning (Singapore time) in an International Champions Cup match in Miami will bring his latest agenda full circle.

He publicly lamented a lack of warmth felt during three years at the Bernabeu.

Ultimately, he was and still is searching for the wrong thing in the wrong place and at the wrong time.

No club will ever compare to the mutual affection that he enjoyed in the early days at Chelsea.

Even when the net began closing in for a second time, supporter goodwill remained strong at Stamford Bridge with accusations of treachery levelled at the dressing room.

Mourinho has continually sought to recreate that special feeling, including with a second stint back in the English capital.

Rekindling that bond, however, proved far easier said than done.

If United continue to slide, Mourinho's insistence that he is still "loved" in England will soon be a half-truth.