Richard Buxton: In with the new, out with the old

Germany coach Joachim Loew should persist with the young guns such as Leroy Sane (No. 19). PHOTO: EPA

Germany are currently mired between a halfway house of ruin and redemption.

Hindsight continues to replace innovation after a 2-2 draw with Holland yesterday morning (Singapore time) that was largely inconsequential for the dethroned former world champions.

Being wiser after the event has become a recurring theme in Die Mannschaft's 2018 downfall. Surrendering a two-goal lead in Gelsenkirchen merely underlined the point to coach Joachim Loew.

If last month's 2-1 loss to France was considered the best defeat of Germany's annus horribilis, one where a bruising World Cup defence left them in dire need of soul-searching, then the capitulation against the Dutch ranks among those on the opposite end of the scale.

That bar has already plunged new depths in a year when France comfortably assumed their former mantle, while Germany were being humiliated by the likes of Mexico and South Korea.

Loew continues to exude the air of a cat living on its ninth life; an escape from the abyss is firmly within his grasp, yet the temptation to teeter on the brink remains too great to ignore.

The 58-year-old had labelled Germany's demise, statistically their worst winless competitive run for 40 years, as "a real slap in the face", but they have been largely self-inflicted blows.

Success in the Confederations Cup with a youthful side was disregarded for familiarity, while a group-stage humbling in Russia served as a wake-up call that was ultimately not heeded in time to spare his side from fresh ignominy in relegation from the Nations League.

A comfortable victory over the World Cup hosts last week appeared to have signalled a moment of clarity from Loew.

He opted to place trust in the callow rather than a seasoned crop whose actions have often belied their wealth of experience over the past 12 months.

Leroy Sane's return to the fold was married with the burgeoning talents of Timo Werner and Serge Gnabry in attack. That the trio had been withdrawn by the time Ronald Koeman's side mounted an unlikely fightback is not a mere coincidence.

COLLAPSE

Sane's 80th-minute departure sparked the collapse of the German house of cards in a game where half-measures should have finally found themselves consigned to the archives.

There are still signs that Loew may have finally learnt from the error of his ways. Personnel changes were not the only necessary evil of any attempts at reinvention.

He needed to also firm up a team where defending had been both flaky and heavily exposed at best.

Blending a finely balanced pairing in front of a three-man backline, with Toni Kroos partnering Joshua Kimmich at the heart of midfield, allowed Germany to dictate the pace.

The pair's ability to alternate their duties allowed the Real Madrid playmaker to enjoy a new lease of life as a vehicle between defence and attack that culminated in Werner's opener.

But Loew's penchant for the past once again proved his side's undoing. Thomas Mueller's introduction was misguided at best in light of his documented struggles with Bayern Munich.

Moving forward without looking back appears to be the rhetoric behind Germany's reboot within a reboot. Only a true break with the old guard, however, can pave the way for a brighter future.

Kroos aside, there is little merit in being shackled to the past.

GERMANY:

Manuel Neuer, Niklas Suele, Mats Hummels, Antonio Ruediger, Thilo Kehrer, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Nico Schulz, Serge Gnabry (Thomas Mueller 66), Timo Werner (Marco Reus 63), Leroy Sane (Leon Goretzka 80)

HOLLAND:

Jasper Cillessen, Kenny Tete, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Daley Blind, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum (Tonny Vilhena 60), Quincy Promes, Ryan Babel (Javairo Dilrosun 45, Luuk de Jong 66), Memphis Depay