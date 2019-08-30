Richard Buxton: Redemption time for Red Devils at St Mary's

Daniel James scored in Man United's 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace last week.

Keeping control of the wheel is starting to prove difficult for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Spot-kick gaffes, injuries and a home defeat by Crystal Palace have left Manchester United already needing to prove a point in tomorrow's high-noon showdown at St Mary's.

epl SOUTHAMPTON MAN UNITED

With left-backs Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot both expected to miss the encounter with Southampton due to injuries, Solskjaer could start with club captain Ashley Young.

Callow youth may also get its chance with a long-awaited start for Mason Greenwood potentially in the offing, as Anthony Martial battles to shake off a thigh problem.

The Red Devils still have enough quality to edge out the Saints.

Just don't mention penalties.

Prediction: 1-2

Playing catch-up in the English Premier League title race actually suits Pep Guardiola more than he would admit.

Barring a shock at Turf Moor, City will be heading into the upcoming international break on the back foot behind Liverpool as another two-horse title race takes shape.

EPL MAN CITY BRIGHTON

Dropped points are not uncommon at this early stage, but the champions will demonstrate a swagger against Brighton & Hove Albion after returning to winning ways at Bournemouth.

Gabriel Jesus' absence due to a hamstring injury is the only real concern for City. Not that they are short on quality in attack, with Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne both recapturing their peak form of late.

The Seagulls' travel sickness makes the outcome at the Etihad Stadium a foregone conclusion, having never beaten the Citizens at home.

Prediction: 3-0

The Blues were finally off the mark with last Saturday's 3-2 win over Norwich City, but they looked unconvincing and Frank Lampard still has work to do.

There is no such thing as an easy game for the new Chelsea boss, even if it's against another newly promoted side.

EPL CHELSEA SHEFFIELD UNITED

Norwich punished the Blues' defence twice, but Sheffield United's abject record at Stamford Bridge offers Lampard a glimmer of hope for back-to-back wins.

The Blades' last win there was almost 27 years ago, but the hosts may still be given a scare for a second week running, especially if Pedro Rodriguez and N'Golo Kante fail to make the clash.

Prediction: 3-0

Every point counts for the European champions in their bid to overhaul City.

But any hopes that Liverpool will come unstuck at Turf Moor appear near-improbable.

EPL BURNLEY LIVERPOOL

Juergen Klopp's side remain both perfect and relentless in their pursuit of the EPL title.

They are, however, also prone to needlessly shipping goals, with Adrian appearing more reminiscent of the haphazard Loris Karius than a capable stand-in for the injured Alisson.

Until the Brazilian returns next month, the Reds will continue to concede - even if they do maintain their flawless start to the new campaign.

Prediction: 1-3

Mauricio Pochettino may idolise Sir Alex Ferguson but he is morphing into Jose Mourinho.

Grumpy, argumentative and incapable of putting together a winning run, the Argentinian is in real danger of emulating the wrong manager.

EPL ARSENAL TOTTENHAM

Arsenal could not ask for a better mood elevator after last weekend's abject display at Anfield, particularly with Spurs suffering consecutive EPL losses at the Emirates Stadium.

Superiority in north London has been wrestled away from the Gunners in recent seasons. They are second-best to the Lilywhites in both domestic standing and squad quality.

Derbies are seldom predictable, but it would be Mourinho-esque of Pochettino to inspire his men to an overdue EPL win on enemy territory.

Prediction: 2-3