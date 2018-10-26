Richard Buxton: Reds' Fab Four on the comeback tour

Xherdan Shaqiri's (right) weighted pass to Andy Robertson helped set up Roberto Firmino's (left) opener for Liverpool.

Liverpool's Fab Four have begun their comeback tour. All they really needed was a tune-up.

The line-up may have changed somewhat, but Anfield's sound remains unmistakable and harmonious after a resounding 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in their Champions League encounter restored the Reds' place as Group C leaders yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Getting the band back together had threatened to be easier said than done for Juergen Klopp's side in the aftermath of Philippe Coutinho's switch to Barcelona earlier this year.

For a time, the front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane appeared well-equipped to handle the fallout from their former teammate choosing to go it alone.

Yet, they ultimately struggled to sustain the form which took Liverpool to last season's Champions League final without the spark of a diminutive winger to inject into proceedings.

Xherdan Shaqiri's signing was never designed to fill the void left by Coutinho; that mantle seemingly belonged to Nabil Fekir, until a proposed transfer for the Lyon captain collapsed.

Yet, in all but name, the Swiss international has become the playmaker's replacement.

Shaqiri's £13.5 million (S$24.1m) arrival has shattered preconceptions about both his remit and aptitude. A bit-part role now appears unlikely for the winger on the strength of three assists in as many outings in a largely unfamiliar, deep-lying midfield position.

His weighted pass to release Andy Robertson in the build-up to Firmino's opener against the Serbian champions may go unrecognised among statisticians, but the Kop certainly took note.

The 27-year-old's willingness to press opponents and successfully win back possession also exposed accusations of laziness levelled at him by Gary and Phil Neville as little more than blind tribalism from the ex-Manchester United defenders and siblings.

Charlie Adam's gripe with his former Stoke City teammate, similarly, appears underpinned by the bitterness of the Scottish midfielder's own largely forgettable one-season existence at Anfield.

Klopp has utilised Shaqiri sporadically, in both tactics and time. A catalytic cameo in last month's win over Paris Saint-Germain was rewarded with a starring role against Southampton just three days later, only for the Swiss to find himself inexplicably taken off at half-time.

Shaqiri and Coutinho's styles are not too dissimilar. They both possess a high shooting accuracy and have both morphed into different roles to bridge the gap between midfield and attack.

But his selfless approach sets him apart from his predecessor.

The Brazilian's mercurial abilities overshadowed his supporting cast.

One bull's-eye shot from 30 metres would invariably steal focus from the endeavours of Mane, Firmino and even Salah.

Ironically, his departure paved the way for a greater balance that Liverpool have lacked since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's season-ending injury in April's Champions League semi-final win over AS Roma.

It is no coincidence that the triumvirate had not all scored in the same game since that night six months ago.

Focus has often gravitated to the wrong areas when scouring for both its probable cause and a potential solution.

Salah's relative lack of goals took centre stage, with question marks over the speed of adaptability of new midfield recruits Naby Keita and Fabinho on the undercard.

In reality, the answer was lurking on the substitutes' bench all along.