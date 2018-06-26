Richard Buxton: Russians brought back down to earth
Host nation unlikely to fare well in knockout stage
Russia may have outrun their World Cup opponents but proved they will never outlast them.
The momentum and euphoria which the host nation previously harnessed finally ran out during last night's 3-0 defeat by Uruguay.
It was only a matter of time.
|URUGUAY
|RUSSIA
|3
|0
Little was expected of the Golden Eagles heading into their Group A campaign, which is perhaps just as well.
In truth, Russia could never truly win in the knockout stage.
They will now face Group B winners in the Round of 16, which will likely be either Spain or Portugal, which would have been decided this morning (Singapore time).
Excelling on home soil is far from an anomaly, even if Fifa's lowest-ranked side sprung something of a surprise.
Eventually, however, their limitations overcame the feelgood factor.
They are not alone; Brazil and Germany both discovered this to their cost at the semi-final stage of their respective tournaments in 2014 and 2006.
South Korea, whose 2002 campaign bears the greatest similarity to Russia's own, also ran out of steam in the last four.
Stanislav Cherchesov's side will not even make it that far after a 10-man slump to La Celeste although they had effectively thrown in the towel long before half-time arrived.
Uruguay's relentlessness offers hopes that they will still fare better than their hosts, with an unbroken defensive record intact and Luis Suarez officially on the goal trail once more.
The Barcelona striker scored his second goal of the tournament last night and will be eyeing more.
Questions over coach Oscar Tabarez's persistence with Edinson Cavani are also becoming vindicated as the Paris Saint-Germain striker bundled home his first goal of the tournament last night.
Everything appears to be falling into place for one team in Group A at least.
Saudi Arabia leave Russia with win over Egypt
An injury-time goal handed Saudi Arabia a 2-1 win over Egypt, in a meeting of the two eliminated teams from Group A.
MohamedSalah had given the Pharaohs the lead with a delightful lob in the 22nd minute before Salman Al Faraj scored from a penalty - the Saudis' second - in injury time of the first half.
Again, late drama ensued with Salem Al Dawsari finding the net in added time.- REUTERS
