Richard Buxton: Senegal show spirit of 2002

Once again, Senegal are sending an earthquake across the globe.

Their 2-1 win over Poland this morning (Singapore time) saw the World Cup's opening round finish without a goalless draw for a first time since 1994.

As they ultimately became in 2002, the Lions of Teranga are again Africa's best hope after Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia all slipped in their openers.

GROUP H POLAND SENEGAL 1 2 (Grzegorz Krychowiak 88) (Thiago Cionek 37-og, M'Baye Niang 60)

Memories of that original foray at the Finals 16 years ago, during which holders France were stunned, returned in Moscow's Spartak Stadium, courtesy of a goal made on Merseyside.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane laid the ball off to Everton counterpart Idrissa Gana Gueye, whose following effort was deflected into Poland's net by defender Thiago Cionek.

Later, a lack of communication saw Grzegorz Krychowiak's long pass gift M'baye Niang with a chance to race clear of Wojciech Szczesny before rolling the ball into an empty net.

For all Poland's embarrassment of attacking riches, with Robert Lewandowski supported by Napoli duo Arkadiusz Milik and Piotr Zielinksi, they failed to lay a glove on their opponents, until Krychowiak halved the deficit in the 88th minute.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse captained his country to their remarkable quarter-final run in Japan and South Korea, and the former defender is now masterminding the team's fortunes.

His mentor at the 2002 tournament, the late Bruno Metsu, wanted their team to defend stoutly and hit teams on the break.

Cisse is arguably better equipped with the players at his disposal, allowing him to carry out that game plan to the finest detail.

Metsu famously prophesised that beating France would see Senegal register "an earthquake in the world".

Cisse's own tremor against Poland could be the beginning of another fairy tale.