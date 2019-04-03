Richard Buxton: Solskjaer’s summer shopping list

Spending wisely has become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United mission statement.

He vowed to treat Old Trafford's financial coffers as if it were his very own.

In a turbo-charged marketplace, that may prove easier said than done for the new Red Devils manager.

But there is still value to be had for the Norwegian, whose side aim to solidify their Champions League qualification place at Wolverhampton Wanderers this morning (Singapore time), during the summer transfer window as United aim to breathe life into their squad.

Here are Solskjaer's possible Magnificent Seven.

JADON SANCHO

(BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

"Welcome to Manchester" could have its long-awaited sequel this summer.

Solskjaer was still coaching United's reserve team when Manchester City snared Carlos Tevez from their arch-rivals.

Sancho represents a perfect fit with Old Trafford's steeped history of wing wizards, not least after recently eclipsing Lionel Messi for the most assists in Europe's top five leagues.

Valued at £80 million (S$141.7m), Dortmund are likely to command a premium fee for the highly rated teenager.

But if Solskjaer can convince Sancho, who left the Etihad Stadium in 2017, to give his former city another try, the infamous billboard might make a reappearance.

AARON WAN-BISSAKA

(CRYSTAL PALACE)

With Antonio Valencia's contract set to expire and Matteo Darmian expected to return to his native Serie A, the Red Devils' defence will soon receive an overdue facelift.

Wan-Bissaka's breakthrough season at Selhurst Park has seen him emerge as a key candidate to challenge Diogo Dalot for United's right-back spot.

A 94 per cent success rate in tackling, unrivalled by any other English Premier League player, merely strengthens the 21-year-old's case.

He will not come cheap, though, with Palace expected to hold out for at least £40m.

BRUNO FERNANDES

(SPORTING LISBON)

Players trading the Estadio Jose Alvalade for the Theatre of Dreams have tended to enjoy great success and the current indications are that Fernandes will be the latest to follow suit.

The Sporting captain's 21 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this term underlines the quality and creativity that he would bring to the Red Devils' midfield.

They will definitely need it, should Real Madrid successfully lure Paul Pogba away, while Ander Herrera's future remains dogged by links with a move to Paris Saint-Germain as his contract ticks down.

KALIDOU KOULIBALY

(NAPOLI)

Solskjaer resisted the temptation to evict Virgil van Dijk from his Cheshire home after being appointed as Jose Mourinho's permanent successor, but the towering Liverpool defender represents the benchmark for United as they prepare to tighten up their own backline.

Koulibaly is not van Dijk but he is the closest available equivalent.

Physically imposing, pacy and rarely kept out of Napoli's starting line-up by injury, the Senegal international also offers leadership qualities which have been sorely lacking since Nemanja Vidic's heyday.

There will be no shortage of suitors among Europe's elite clubs, with Real also in the hunt.

Liverpool's £75m outlay on van Dijk could be doubled in the race for Koulibaly's signature.

CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI

(CHELSEA)

Adored with England but unloved in west London.

Hudson-Odoi's current standing at Chelsea is firmly at odds with his international exploits, offering United a potential foot in the door.

The 18-year-old has yet to agree a new long-term deal at Stamford Bridge as his current one prepares to expire at the end of next season.

Bayern Munich are continuing to stand by, having seen their previous attempt to force through a move in January rebuffed by the Blues.

However, Chelsea's looming transfer ban may scupper Solskjaer's plans to sign the winger.

RAPHAEL VARANE

(REAL MADRID)

Real have always been destined to offload a first-team totem to Old Trafford, just not the one everyone expected.

Varane does not generate the same level of fanfare as Gareth Bale, yet he would help make United's defence more fearsome than it has looked this season.

It only took a phone call with Zinedine Zidane for the future World Cup winner to favour a move to the Spanish capital over Manchester.

As his former mentor returns to the Bernabeu's hot seat, history threatens to come full circle for Varane, who is said to be unhappy at Real.

DECLAN RICE

(WEST HAM)

Going toe-to-toe with City in the transfer market did not end well for United last time around.

In Alexis Sanchez, they signed the world's most expensive pianist.

But Rice appears a more compatible option than the costly Chilean.

The newly capped England midfielder has attracted admiring glances from Pep Guardiola as a long-term successor to an ageing Fernandinho.

West Ham United are likely to resist all approaches for one of their own, especially with the absence of any buy-out clause in the 20-year-old's new contract, signed last December.