Richard Buxton: Southgate gleans lessons from 1998

Southgate has told his squad in advance who will be starting against Tunisia in a bid to alleviate any undue pressure on the side.

Gareth Southgate had the ultimate crash course for any successful England manager.

As a fly on the wall in their 1998 World Cup squad, he learnt the best from the very worst.

The former defender will come full circle with history tomorrow morning (Singapore time) with a Group G opener against Tunisia against a sundrenched backdrop in Volgograd.

Similarities exist between the class of ’98 and Southgate’s own charges in Russia this summer.

In both squads, only one Three Lions player headed into the tournament with over 40 caps; for EPL title winner Tony Adams then, see his Chelsea equivalent Gary Cahill now.

A healthy mix of burgeoning potential and proven experience lends itself to Glenn Hoddle’s team which ultimately crashed out in the Round of 16 at the hands of Argentina while a three-man defence is once again expected to line up against the Eagles of Carthage.

Unpopular calls have also been made, not least in overlooking an injury-plagued playmaker whom many will argue had the potential to be a gamechanger even in a cameo role; Paul Gascoigne’s omission sparked a national outcry while Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere’s exclusion prompted bewilderment.

Hoddle’s misgivings about Southgate being uncomfortable in possession have been mirrored by the absence of Manchester United’s Chris Smalling for seemingly similar reasoning.

That, however, is where the line is drawn between the two coaches.

Age is often irrelevant if backed up by competence and maturity.

Hoddle’s trouble was that he possessed neither. From the outset, everything revolved around a personal ego.

At just 40, England’s youngest-ever manager felt he had a point to prove with an apparent need to exert his authority, following Terry Venables’ tough act of reaching the Euro 1996 semi-finals.

The weight of recent history does not weigh as heavily on Southgate as it did Hoddle. A succession of inglorious tenures preceded him, with the two most recent – Roy Hodgson and Sam Allardyce – helping significantly lower the bar of once lofty expectations.

MEDIA STORMS

Media storms remain synonymous precursors to England’s World Cup campaigns but Hoddle preferred to throw his players overboard, at the mercy of their tormentors, instead of riding it out.

Southgate’s handling of a vendetta against Raheem Sterling lends itself more to the one fared by the late, great Bobby Robson in a memorable run to the World Cup’s last four in 1990.

Treating England’s players like schoolchildren has proved both a bane and boon for the pair.

The seeds of mistrust which plagued countless of Hoddle’s successors were sewn in France; resentment festered with several players accusing him of mind games and mistreatment.

Where he often resembled an archaic headmaster like the one in Pink Floyd’s Another Brick in the Wall video, Southgate exudes the air of a popular geography teacher on a field trip.

He has set out his stall early by informing England’s players of the planned line-up well in advance of the Volgograd encounter in efforts to alleviate any undue pressure on the side.

It is a far cry from the brand of purebred hokum served up by Hoddle, which included “faith healers” and playing jazz saxophone music in the background when tackling difficult decisions.

But Southgate could still learn a thing or two from events in France two decades ago.

Tailoring England’s game plans to the weaknesses of their opponents at the group stage was, with the exception of a late defeat by Romania, one of Hoddle’s great underrated abilities.

In a group of known quantities, including outside favourites Belgium, it may be time for Southgate to add some joined-up thinking to an increasingly well-laid plan.

PREDICTIONS

Tampines Rovers defender Daniel Bennett: England to win 2-1

England never win by many and the first games are often tight affairs. Tunisia have some talented players, not least their forward Wahbi Khazri. But England possess a young and exciting team and go into this World Cup

without as much pressure as previous tournaments. I also have English blood!

Former Thai international Therdsak Chaiman: England to win 3-0

With players such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling, England certainly have much more quality than Tunisia. They will want to get off to a good start to their World Cup campaign.

One FM and Kiss92 news presenter Catherine Robert: England to win 2-0

This confident young England team will overcome the Three Lions’ recent tournament failures with a good start against Tunisia. Expect Harry Kane to find the net.