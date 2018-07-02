Richard Buxton: Time to step up, Neymar

Brazil star Neymar has been overshadowed in Russia by Philippe Coutinho.

Football's very own Peter Pan needs to do some belated growing up.

ROUND OF 16 BRAZIL MEXICO

Neymar has relished his role as the free-spirited and mischievous figure that will seemingly never come of age, with Paris Saint-Germain serving as a personal Neverland.

Trading immaturity for immortality, however, is now a viable alternative for the world's most expensive player. An opportunity to seize the World Cup in his own right has finally arrived.

Brazil's Round-of-16 clash against Mexico in Samara tonight affords him a long-awaited moment to step away from a life in the shadows of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neither player is likely to have one last ride at the highest level following their countries' respective exits on Saturday. Messi will be 35 by the time the next World Cup takes its inaugural winter jamboree into Qatar while Ronaldo is two years older.

Any stab at a final shot at glory will only end in greater humiliation for the pair.

All the more reason for Neymar to finally seize a previously rare opportunity at this summer's Finals.

PREDICTIONS Brazil to win 2-0 “Mexico started the tournament with such a high intensity, but it’s not easy to maintain that. Brazil will be too strong for them.” – Tampines Rovers defender Daniel Bennett Brazil to win 2-0 “Brazil’s attack will be too strong for Mexico’s defence. The Selecao should win easily.” – Ex-Thai International Therdsak Chaiman Brazil to win 2-0 “Mexico will be no pushovers, but I can’t see past Brazil for this one.” – One FM & Kiss92 news presenter Catherine Robert

His trouble is that shifting another unwanted stigma may prove easier said than done.

Glimpses of greatness have been fleeting with Neymar, for both club and country; each inspired moment is far outweighed by performances peppered with needless histrionics.

Doing anything to steal focus remains a staple of the 26-year-old's footballing persona.

Brazil appeared lost without him during their run in the latter stages of the previous World Cup, but have managed to function in spite of his limelight-hogging antics in Russia.

BUTT OF JOKES

No one is laughing at the Selecao as a collective, as they did in 2014. Neymar is now the butt of jokes.

Rolling 4½ times after a challenge from Serbia's Adem Ljajic in last week's Group E finale continued that slapstick theme.

Mexico are already braced for a repeat performance, with their captain Andres Guardado calling out the PSG player's antics.

Any fear he once induced has faded to the point that El Tri do not even consider him the main threat. Philippe Coutinho justifiably preoccupied the thoughts of Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio.

Neymar's rejuvenation task is further undermined by several prospective Lost Boys electing to become men over the course of this summer's Finals - not least his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

At just 19, the France forward announced his arrival with a double in their 4-3 win over Argentina on Saturday.

Others, though fractionally older, have also left their mark, including Mexico's Hirving Lozano, who scored the winner against Germany.

In keeping with his "Chucky" nickname, Lozano, has made El Tri's route to the last 16 appear like Child's Play.

Ultimately, though, Neymar only has himself to blame for allowing the next generation to cast him in a similar level of shade to the old guard of Ronaldo and Messi.

Leaving Barcelona to escape the latter's spectre backfired when he coasted through a debut season with PSG.

Those half-measures in the French capital have already come home to roost in Russia.

For all the wrong reasons, he has remained Brazil's headline act during their World Cup campaign.

Neymar still has the ability and time - at least another 90 minutes or slightly more - to turn the tide back in his favour.

All he needs to do is finally act his age.