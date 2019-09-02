Richard Buxton: Title-race tension shows in Sadio Mane's rage

Roberto Firmino (far right) tries to calm down a frustrated Sadio Mane on the Liverpool bench.

Sadio Mane's unexpected outburst at Turf Moor grabbed the headlines yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Senegalese was ostensibly fuming at strike partner Mohamed Salah for refusing to pass the ball during more than one goalscoring opportunity in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Burnley.

Clips of the 27-year-old's rant as he walked off the pitch went viral.

Exactly a fortnight earlier at Manchester City, Sergio Aguero did the same, except that he confronted his manager Pep Guardiola after he was taken off against Tottenham Hotspur.

Given the tension in the title race, sparks are expected to fly.

Both Mane and Aguero's reactions upon being substituted were not exemplary, but in hindsight, it was not totally surprising.

They were angry because they were hungry for glory.

If anything, they underlined why Liverpool and City are already streets ahead as the battle for domestic supremacy takes a backseat in the upcoming international break.

Last season's top two English sides remain so clinical that, occasionally, it borders on the perfunctory.

Margins for error, however, have become further tightened by their one-point gap in last season's English Premier League title reckoning.

Wastefulness is a trait which, from time to time, has underpinned Juergen Klopp's reign.

It was never likely to be punished by the Clarets, but such failings previously cost the European champions, and might again as they bid to finally end a 30-year wait for EPL success.

Crossed wires ultimately caused the consternation between Aguero and Guardiola, with the former believing he had been made the scapegoat for Tottenham's equaliser prior to the substitution.

The Argentine's outpouring of anger stemmed from a belief that his manager blamed him.

By the time City were celebrating a soon-to-be disallowed winning goal, all was again well, even through the match ended 2-2.

Conflicts within a team are to be expected.

What the latest episode at Turf Moor revealed, however, is that Liverpool have a support network that is quick to defuse any potential simmering tensions.

CALM THE SITUATION

In Mane's case, Liverpool substitutes James Milner and Joe Gomez were on-hand to calm his ire.

Roberto Firmino, too, reassured the Senegal international after having been taken off.

It was similar at the Etihad Stadium, where City's assistant manager Mikel Arteta immediately assumed the role of peacemaker to take the sting out of the war of words between Guardiola and Aguero.

Contrast the approaches of the EPL champions and their nearest challengers with that of Manchester United, where collective leadership continues to be shunned in favour of personal autonomy, and the current disparity between the top two and the rest is increasingly obvious.

Liverpool have chalked up a record-setting 13th successive EPL win, while City are unbeaten in the same period, with the Spurs draw serving as the sole blot on their copybook.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have recorded just one win from their last 10 competitive games and have endured their joint-worst start to an English Premier League season since 1992/93. The last time United had five points from their first four matches was 2007/08.

For all of manager Ole GunnarSolskjaer's insistence that his team are still "on the right track", the wheels appear to again be falling off at Old Trafford due to an outdated emphasis on the individual.

FINGER OF BLAME

Eyeballs continue to focus on Paul Pogba. So, too, does the finger of blame whenever United falter.

Mane and Aguero invariably became focal points for their recent outbursts, but it was never entirely about them.

It may not be the last time that somebody from either City or Liverpool blows his top, but you can be pretty certain that any more of such acts will be nipped in the bud sooner rather than later.