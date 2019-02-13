Richard Buxton: Tottenham aspire to be Borussia Dortmund

Son Heung Min, who has 15 goals in 25 domestic appearances, will be Tottenham's main man to stop high-fliers Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund are the utopian vision which Mauricio Pochettino may never realise.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND OF 16, FIRST LEG TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Their renaissance is everything the Tottenham Hotspur manager craves but, crucially, cannot emulate.

Boxing clever has allowed Lucien Favre's side to ascend to the Bundesliga's summit and go deep into the Champions League's latter stages without being financial heavyweights.

Given the Lilywhites' inability to break their own glass ceiling, Pochettino would do well to heed that lesson during his side's Round-of-16 clash tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Against Juventus at the same stage last season, the next step beckoned Tottenham before supreme confidence led to an all-too-familiar resting of their laurels and ensuing capitulation.

Pochettino's players took their eye off the ball and started dreaming about who they would face in the next round instead of beating what was in front of them. In turn, the Old Lady's experienced charges took full advantage of their hosts' preoccupied young guns.

Slow and steady ultimately won that race as Juve's Tortoise overtook Tottenham's Hare.

A repeat of that pattern of downfall, and indeed their group-stage double over Dortmund last season, is unlikely and Pochettino already knows it with an emphasis on getting his excuses in early.

Devoid of Harry Kane and Dele Alli through injury, there has been little other choice than to hide behind dubious claims, such as the Bundesliga leaders having a 24-hour advantage ahead of the first leg due to the timing of Spurs' game with Leicester City last weekend.

That would be more plausible if Dortmund had not been taken to a penalty shoot-out by Werder Bremen in their German Cup exit during midweek while his own players were resting up.

But even in a winning position, sitting five points clear in their country's top flight, it is clear Dortmund are still beset by a fragility that Wembley's current residents can self-identify.

As Pochettino's side successfully kept pace with Manchester City and Liverpool in the English Premier League's three-horse race for the title, their next opponents lost further ground on the home front by surrendering a three-goal lead inside 12 minutes against Hoffenheim.

Favre may have fashioned a team capable of playing some of the most exhilarating football presently available on the continent, but the "Spursy" trait is not exclusive to north London.

The absence of a talismanic Marco Reus is likely to have a greater bearing on proceedings for the visitors than Tottenham's loss of both Kane and Alli in recent weeks.

Pochettino has further reasons to be optimistic after winning all of his previous four league games without the England captain at his disposal and largely aided by Son Heung Min's irrepressible form, which has produced 15 goals and eight assists in 25 domestic appearances.

Dampened expectations also stand in Spurs' favour, not least after taking four points off reigning holders Real Madrid around the same time as they scalped Dortmund last term.

Since the turn of the year, however, Pochettino has routinely attempted to argue against his own silverware shortcomings, claiming that trophies merely swell egos and only become an obligation if you are able to spend in the region of £300 million (S$525m) on transfers.

Dortmund's exploits debunk the Argentinian's theory.

If he spent more time taking note than hiding behind excuses, Tottenham may finally be able to make that much-touted next step.