Richard Buxton: The world awaits Ronaldo’s second coming

A picture of Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates adorns the wall outside Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo may struggle to recognise the Manchester United he has rejoined.

In the 12 years since they parted, the Portugal international and 20-time English champions have drifted in heavily opposing directions of elite football's sliding scale.

Ronaldo remains a serial winner, hoovering up trophies wherever he goes. Since his 2009 departure, he has clinched titles such as the La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Champions League with Real Madrid, and the Serie A and Coppa Italia with Juventus.

United, meanwhile, unsuccessfully battle to recapture a paradise lost without Sir Alex Ferguson.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side take on Newcastle United tomorrow, the eyes of the world will be on whether the 36-year-old still has what it takes to thrive in the English Premier League.

Previous form suggests that Ronaldo could not have asked for a better opportunity to kickstart his second coming at Old Trafford in facing opponents against whom he plundered six goals and five assists during 11 appearances between 2003 and 2009.

Singaporeans are set to be among those who have the privilege of witnessing his feted return in real-time, something denied to British audiences who are stymied by the TV blackout rule.

Originating from the 1960s, it mandates that no top-flight, FA Cup or Football League match can be televised in the UK from 2.45pm to 5.15pm, as it might affect attendances of lower league matches.

What form Ronaldo's return will take, however, is unclear.

Until recently, the Stretford End's yearning for an emotional homecoming remained virtually unrequited; they wanted it far more than Ronaldo himself ever publicly stated.

Only the prospect of a contentious late switch to Manchester City saw both parties finally aligned, as Red Devils heroes past and present pitched behind the scenes to convince him to rejoin the club that was once his "home".

Now he is back in United's iconic No. 7 shirt, Solskjaer must build a team around the forward even if it means sacrificing his own philosophy for an ultimately short-term fix.

Ronaldo's track record dictates that games are played firmly on his own terms, no matter how disruptive it threatens to be to the hierarchy which preceded his high-profile arrival.

That means Bruno Fernandes might have to accept playing second fiddle on set-pieces and overall creativity, while United's plethora of attacking options may conceivably also suffer under the shadow of the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football.

Solskjaer, too, needs to roll with the punches after neglecting a genuine area of concern in holding midfield.

BLUES' BOOST

The Red Devils were linked with Spanish international Saul Niguez, who eventually made a loan switch to Chelsea, making the European champions firm favourites to snatch something other than glorified bragging rights away from the Etihad.

The United manager has taken a calculated risk in reuniting with his former teammate, believing it would bring a cast-iron guarantee of ending their nearly-men status with his record standing at four semi-finals and a Europa League final defeat.

In the 12 seasons since leaving the Theatre of Dreams, Ronaldo finished a season empty-handed only once: his first campaign at Real in 2009/10.

Juventus shelled out 100 million euros (S$158.9m) in 2018 in hopes Ronaldo would break their hoodoo of two Champions League final losses in four years.

Yet he did little more than preserve the status quo in Serie A and set them back in Europe's elite club competition.

His time with the Old Lady is proof that signing him is not a flawless methodology.

Solskjaer once insisted "mountains are there to be climbed".

If United fail to conquer the final frontier and deliver silverware with Ronaldo, it will prove a costly mistake all round.