Richarlison brace helps Everton see off Wolverhampton Wanderers

Richarlison scored twice and Alex Iwobi netted his first league goal for his new club to hand Everton a thrilling 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in an electrifying English Premier League encounter at Goodison Park yesterday.

Richarlison, 22, opened the scoring on five minutes, capitalising on a mix-up by Wolves defender Conor Coady and goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

But an excellent run by Adama Traore set up Romain Saiss for the Wolves equaliser just four minutes later.

Iwobi responded three minutes later to restore Everton's advantage.

Raul Jimenez's brave header on 75 minutes earned him a boot to the face from Lucas Digne and the Wolves equaliser.

But Everton and Richarlison were not to be denied as the Brazilian found the winner 10 minutes from time.