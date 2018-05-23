Rivals show solidarity with Guerrero

The captains of the three teams drawn to play Peru at the World Cup in Russia next month have appealed to Fifa to lift a ban on Paolo Guerrero, who was suspended after testing positive for cocaine.

Peru captain Guerrero was ruled out of the Finals last week after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) increased from six months to 14 months a ban he received after testing positive for cocaine contained in a cup of tea that he drank.

France captain Hugo Lloris, Australia's Mile Jedinak and Denmark skipper Simon Kjaer wrote a letter to Fifa saying the ban was disproportionate given that CAS acknowledged Guerrero did not knowingly ingest cocaine or seek to gain an advantage.