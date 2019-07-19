Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane the main men in African Nations Cup final

Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane will renew their English Premier League rivalry in Egypt, with African Nations Cup glory awaiting the victor of the final between Algeria and Senegal tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

Algerian star Mahrez was part of the Manchester City team that pipped Mane's Liverpool to the English title last season, grabbing a pivotal goal on the final day of the campaign.

Liverpool standout Mane, however, is attempting to fulfil his "wildest dream" as one of just a handful of Africans to win both the Champions League and Nations Cup.

For the marquee name in a Senegalese side ranked top of the continent, and a surprising 46 places above Algeria, the ride to the final for Mane and his team has encountered its share of roadbumps.

Two missed Mane spot-kicks, a group-stage loss to Algeria, and the loss of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to a broken finger have tested Senegal's resolve in their quest for the Holy Grail of African football.

Coach Aliou Cisse, 43, is on a mission for redemption. He was the skipper of the side beaten on penalties in the 2002 final, with his missed kick handing the title to Cameroon.

Standing in the way, however, is an Algerian outfit that has undergone a remarkable transformation since the arrival of Djamel Belmadi as coach a year ago.

The Algerian, 43, has led them to the brink of a first Nations Cup title since 1990.

Mahrez, who scored a late free-kick in the semi-final win over Nigeria, has been in fine form. Their hopes will also be boosted by the suspension of Senegal's key defender Kalidou Koulibaly.