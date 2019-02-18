Robben dreads return to 'worst stadium' Anfield

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has described Anfield as his "worst stadium" as he prepares for a return to face Liverpool in a Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

The Dutchman has some unhappy memories at the home of Liverpool, having suffered elimination from the European competition there twice with Chelsea in 2005 and 2007, and with Real Madrid in 2009.

"I think, if you ask (about) the worst stadium for me, it's probably Liverpool," the 35-year-old told The Guardian.

"You always have your favourite opponent and there always has to be a negative one."

Robben, who is battling to overcome a thigh injury ahead of the fixture, said he remembers Liverpool as a "cup-fighter team" but, during his time at Chelsea, the Reds were never seen as one of the contenders for the English Premier League title.

That has changed this season as Juergen Klopp's side are level on points with league leaders and defending champions Manchester City with a game in hand.

"In one or two games, they could really live up to it and perform; just not the whole season, which was maybe too much," Robben added.

"Now, I think it changed and they developed really well. The manager has done a great job.

"Last year, they were in the Champions League final and at the moment they are top (of the Premier League). It's a long, long time ago that they won the league and that's the one they're dreaming of."

Liverpool will be without defensive lynchpin Virgil van Dijk, who is suspended, while Dejan Lovren is unlikely to shake off his hamstring injury in time, which means Joel Matip could partner Fabinho in central defence.

The Reds, whose last match was a 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Feb 9, have just returned from a training camp in Marbella, Spain.

Meanwhile, Bayern received a boost after winger Kingsley Coman, who hobbled off the pitch after scoring two goals in their 3-2 comeback win over Augsburg last Friday, was given the all clear by the doctors.