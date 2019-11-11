Robert Lewandowski backed to break Gerd Mueller's 40-goal record

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes Robert Lewandowski can threaten the 48-year-old Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season after the striker netted twice in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 4-0 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund.

The Bavarian giants ran riot at the Allianz Arena as Lewandowski netted a first-half header and a 76th-minute tap-in to leave him on 16 goals from just 11 league games this term.

Rummenigge thinks Lewandowski, 31, can break Gerd Mueller's record of 40 league goals for Bayern in the 1971/72 campaign.

"I thought Gerd's record would last for eternity and never be broken, but I believe 'Lewy' is the first who can really put it in danger," Rummenigge, a former striker, said.

"It is astounding that he keeps scoring goals in every game."

The Poland striker has now scored in all of Bayern's Champions League and Bundesliga games this season.

"He is the best striker in the world and it is crazy the way he performs for us. He is an absolute role model," said Bayern interim coach Hansi Flick.

Since last Saturday's 5-1 thrashing at Eintracht Frankfurt which cost Niko Kovac his job, Flick has led Bayern to a 2-0 victory over Olympiakos to reach the last 16 of the Champions League and yesterday's rout.

Lewandowski's double, plus a Serge Gnabry strike and an own-goal by Dortmund captain Mats Hummels, completed the thumping.

"I had a task with these two games and the whole team worked sensationally, even if it wasn't that easy, because you can't bring much content to training in such a short time," said Flick, 54.

Bayern appear to have trouble finding a replacement for Kovac after Arsene Wenger on Saturday contradicted their claims they turned him down as Kovac's successor.

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel have stated they will not join Bayern this season.

Nevertheless, Rummenigge is pleased with Flick's work.

"We will keep working calmly with him," he said.

Dortmund, who are fifth and a point behind Bayern, were poor, creating just two shots at goal compared to Bayern's 18.

"We were clearly the weaker team out there," said former Bayern defender Hummels.