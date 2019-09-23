Robert Lewandowski equals scoring records after brace
Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski bagged a brace to equal a 51-year-old record as champions Bayern Munich demolished Cologne 4-0 on Saturday to move up to second place in the standings.
Unbeaten RB Leipzig stayed top of the table on 13 points, two ahead of Bayern, after beating Werder Bremen 3-0 for their fourth win in five games.
Poland striker Lewandowski grabbed Bayern's first two goals and, after Cologne's Kingsley Ehizibue was sent off, Philippe Coutinho converted a penalty to make it 3-0 and Ivan Perisic completed the rout with a low shot.
Lewandowski, who has been Bundesliga top scorer four times in the last six seasons, has netted nine times in the opening five league matches, equalling a record set by Borussia Moenchengladbach's Peter Mayer in the 1967/68 season.
Lewandowski grabbed Saturday's first goal after three minutes to equal a club record set by Carsten Jancker in the 2000/01 campaign of scoring in the first five matches of the season.
The 31-year-old added another straight after the restart, taking his tally to 11 goals out of Bayern's 22 in all competitions this season.
Despite being on a hat-trick, he let Coutinho take the penalty.
"Four-nil sounds like a big score, but we could have added one or two more," said Bayern coach Niko Kovac.
Borussia Dortmund can move up to second if they beat Eintracht Frankfurt this morning (Singapore time). - REUTERS
