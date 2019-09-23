Robert Lewandowski equals scoring records after brace

Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski bagged a brace to equal a 51-year-old record as champions Bayern Munich demolished Cologne 4-0 on Saturday to move up to second place in the standings.

Unbeaten RB Leipzig stayed top of the table on 13 points, two ahead of Bayern, after beating Werder Bremen 3-0 for their fourth win in five games.

Poland striker Lewandowski grabbed Bayern's first two goals and, after Cologne's Kingsley Ehizibue was sent off, Philippe Coutinho converted a penalty to make it 3-0 and Ivan Perisic completed the rout with a low shot.

Lewandowski, who has been Bundesliga top scorer four times in the last six seasons, has netted nine times in the opening five league matches, equalling a record set by Borussia Moenchengladbach's Peter Mayer in the 1967/68 season.

Lewandowski grabbed Saturday's first goal after three minutes to equal a club record set by Carsten Jancker in the 2000/01 campaign of scoring in the first five matches of the season.

The 31-year-old added another straight after the restart, taking his tally to 11 goals out of Bayern's 22 in all competitions this season.

Despite being on a hat-trick, he let Coutinho take the penalty.

"Four-nil sounds like a big score, but we could have added one or two more," said Bayern coach Niko Kovac.