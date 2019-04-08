Robert Lewandowski hits milestone as Bayern Munich go top

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scoring his 200th goal against his former club Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski became only the fifth player in Bundesliga history to score 200 goals during yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 5-0 win over his former club Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski marked the milestone in style, chipping Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki and volleying into the open net to score Bayern's second goal of the evening and reach his own double century.

He added another in the 89th minute, taking his tally to 201.

"I never thought I would score so many goals in the Bundesliga," the Polish striker, who is just 19 goals off former Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes (third in the all-time list), told Sky.

"I'm not too far away from Jupp's mark."

The Bavarians exploded into action and scored twice in the opening 17 minutes through Mats Hummels and Lewandowski, adding two more from Javi Martinez and Serge Gnabry before the interval.

The hosts stepped off the gas after the break, but Lewandowski scored again late in the game and Bayern moved up to 64 points with six matches remaining, one point clear of Dortmund.

"We put them instantly under pressure. We wanted to attack them early and we overran them," Bayern coach Niko Kovac said.

"It was exactly what we had set out to do. We may have had some slip-ups this season, but that happens. There were many critics of this team and that is why I am really happy for my players today."

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said that his team had been taught a lesson and that his team must put a traumatic evening in Munich behind them.

"This was clearly a lesson for us today," said Favre.

"We have to accept it. They were faster, more aggressive, more skilled. We now must focus on the next game. If we play like we did today, it will be hard to stay in the title race.