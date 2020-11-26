Robert Lewandowski in the running for Best Fifa Men’s Player award
Robert Lewandowski has been shortlisted for the Best Fifa Men's Player award unveiled yesterday, alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Four Liverpool players - Thiago Alcantara, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk - are also on the list.
Vying for the Best Fifa Men's Coach award are Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa, Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick, Liverpool's Juergen Klopp, Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui and Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane. The awards will be presented on Dec 17. - AFP
