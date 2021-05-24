Robert Lewandowski sets 41-goal Bundesliga record

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored a Bundesliga record 41st goal of the season in the last minute of their 5-2 win over Augsburg on Saturday, breaking Gerd Mueller's 1971/72 mark of 40 goals.

The game was the last in a Bayern shirt for Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez, both 32, as well as David Alaba, who is set to join Real Madrid next season.

Coach Hansi Flick is also leaving, with Julian Nagelsmann, who led RB Leipzig to second spot, taking over. Flick is set to take over as Germany coach after the delayed Euro 2020.