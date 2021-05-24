Robert Lewandowski sets 41-goal Bundesliga record
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored a Bundesliga record 41st goal of the season in the last minute of their 5-2 win over Augsburg on Saturday, breaking Gerd Mueller's 1971/72 mark of 40 goals.
The game was the last in a Bayern shirt for Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez, both 32, as well as David Alaba, who is set to join Real Madrid next season.
Coach Hansi Flick is also leaving, with Julian Nagelsmann, who led RB Leipzig to second spot, taking over. Flick is set to take over as Germany coach after the delayed Euro 2020.
Borussia Dortmund finished third after a 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen, with Dortmund right-back Lukasz Piszczek, 35, Leverkusen defender Lars Bender and his twin Sven, 32, all retiring after the game. - AFP
Brooklyn Nets overcome slow start to beat Boston Celtics
The star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden accounted for 82 points to help the Brooklyn Nets overcome a slow start to defeat Boston Celtics 104-93 yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Durant recorded 32 points and 12 rebounds, while Irving scored 29 points and Harden 21 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals as the second-seeded Nets won the opening game of their first-round play-off series at home.
It was just the ninth time all season that the Nets' "Big Three" played together, and Durant admitted that they took time to settle in before a crowd of 14,391 at the Barclays Center.
"Most of it was settling down," he said of the Nets' first half, in which they made just one of 13 three-pointers. "I think we rushed a lot of shots early."
Consecutive three-pointers from Harden, Irving and Durant in the opening minutes of the third quarter saw the Nets gain a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Jayson Tatum scored 22 points for the seventh-seeded Celtics, but he was just six of 20 from the field.
In the Western Conference, Dorian Finney-Smith hit two late three-pointers to propel the visiting Dallas Mavericks to a 113-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round play-off series. - REUTERS
