Robert Lewandowski sets new Bundesliga scoring record

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski reached another milestone on Saturday as the German giants warmed up for their Champions League duel against Tottenham Hotspur with a nervy 3-2 win at strugglers Paderborn, which took them to the top of the Bundesliga.

The Polish striker became the first player in Bundesliga history to score 10 goals in the first six games, thanks to his 79th-minute effort from a Niklas Suele pass.

Philippe Coutinho set up Serge Gnabry's opener in the first half with a sublime pass, before tapping home the German's assist after the break.

Kai Proeger pulled one back for the hosts in the 68th minute and, after Lewandowski's strike, Paderborn defender Jamilu Collins reduced the deficit again by beating goalkeeper Manuel Neuer from 30 metres. - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: RB Leipzig 1 Schalke 3, Dortmund 2 Werder Bremen 2