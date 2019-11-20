Robert Moreno upset over Spain departure

Luis Enrique will return as coach of Spain and replace Robert Moreno ahead of Euro 2020, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed yesterday.

Moreno took charge in June after Enrique had resigned to take care of his nine-year-old daughter Xana, who died in August of bone cancer.

"Today we can confirm Luis Enrique returns to his position of work," RFEF president Luis Rubiales said in a press conference.

He added that Enrique has a contract until the Qatar World Cup 2022 and that it will be up to him whether Moreno, who won four and drew two of his six matches officially in charge, is offered a chance to resume his previous role as assistant coach.

The pair were close friends and also worked together at Barcelona, Celta Vigo and AS Roma, but Moreno appears upset at the manner of his departure.

"Enrique stepped down because of the worst possible thing that can happen to a father," Rubiales said.

"He has always been the leader of our project and he has a contract until (the) World Cup in Qatar."

"We had a meeting set up with Robert Moreno at 10am this morning," Rubiales said.