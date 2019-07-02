Robert Pires: Arsenal have made a good 'signing' in Freddie Ljungberg

A ball is yet to be kicked in the new English Premier League season, but already, there is discontent among Gunners fans over the lack of transfer activity at the Emirates Stadium.

Following a disappointing campaign for Unai Emery's side, who finished fifth in the league, fans had been hoping for a major squad overhaul.

But that has yet to materialise.

However, Gunners legend Robert Pires - one of the "Invincibles" - told Singaporean media that his former side have already bolstered their squad with a significant addition, albeit off the pitch.

The 45-year-old Frenchman believes the promotion of his former teammate, Freddie Ljungberg, as Arsenal's new assistant first-team coach will help the team on the pitch.

"We already signed one player, a great player - Freddie Ljungberg - for the staff," said Pires on the sidelines of a charity match on Sunday at Johor's Larkin Stadium, where he netted twice.

"I think that is great news for Freddie, even for Arsenal, because we need ex-players like Freddie, with a lot of experience.

"He did very well with the Under-23s, he won the title. He knows Arsenal perfectly. I think that will help (manager) Unai Emery next season."

Last month, Arsenal announced that Ljungberg, 42, who had been in charge of the Gunners U-23 side that won the Premier League 2 Division 1 title in 2017/18, had been appointed as Emery's new assistant first-team coach.

His predecessor, Steve Bould, will lead the U-23s and work with academy manager Per Mertesacker to help transition young players to the first team. The changes came into effect yesterday.

According to reports in England, Emery will have a shoestring budget of only £45 million (S$77.2m) to spend on new players.

NOT LOSING SLEEP

But Pires is not losing sleep over the matter.

The Frenchman, who scored 62 goals in 189 appearances for the north London club, said: "I am not really worried because this is the market.

"Sometimes it (signings) is quick, sometimes it is a little bit slow.

"For Arsenal, it is a bit slow.

"The most important is to be relaxed, to be passionate for the next season.

"We have July and August to sign and build the new team, and I hope Arsenal will spend money for some great players."

Pires also said that in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal have a "perfect attack" and the key going forward for Emery and his staff is to get the best out of playmaker Mesut Oezil.

Oezil's performances in the last two seasons have seen him draw immense criticism from Arsenal fans.

Said Pires: "I think he needs to contribute more because he is a great player who has great qualities, vision and passes.

"Maybe he needs to shoot more on target because he has the qualities to score goals.

"Mesut is a very good player.

"I know some fans are a bit disappointed with him.

"But I know him, I can see him in training sessions. He is a big professional, he loves Arsenal.

"The Premier League is very difficult, and sometimes you need to be patient with players."