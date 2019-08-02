Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah could play against Man City: Klopp

(From left) Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah returned to training earlier this week, following their countries' continental campaigns.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah could play in Sunday's Community Shield clash with Manchester City at Wembley, despite returning to training only earlier this week.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he does not rule out fielding the pair, both of whom started in a 3-1 win over Lyon yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Firmino, who equalised in the 17th minute after Memphis Depay had scored a fourth-minute penalty for Lyon, came off for Rhian Brewster in the 30th minute.

Salah made way for teenager Bobby Duncan at half-time, when the Reds were leading 2-1, following an own-goal by Joachim Andersen.

Eight minutes after the break, Liverpool's Welsh international Harry Wilson, who spent last season on loan at Derby County, then made it 3-1 by giving Klopp a reminder of his talents with a 25-metre screamer.

Klopp said it was too early to say whether Firmino, playing for the first time since the Copa America, or Salah would start against Pep Guardiola's men.

He told the club website: "I don't say 100 per cent not, there's a chance that they will play, yes.

"We have to see how they react tomorrow, now training is not the highest intensity anymore, now training is about the detail."

Both forwards, who form the Reds' much-feared terror trio along with Sadio Mane, were given extended breaks following their involvement in their countries' continental campaigns.

Mane is still on holiday after reaching the African Nations Cup final with Senegal barely two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, the front trio and Klopp were named in nominations for the Fifa Best awards, following the Reds' Champions League-winning exploits.

The Fifa Best awards will be presented in Milan on Sept 23.

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insisted that Sunday's match is about getting their season off to a winning start, and not getting one over City.

The 29-year-old midfielder said in the official match programme: "I'm not bothered about an advantage, we just want to win - full stop. The opponents are only relevant because in order to win it, we have to beat them.

HUGE RESPECT

"Sure, it's the same for City. It's the next game for us and therefore the next one we can win - that's our attitude.

"We've huge respect for City and what they achieved last season, and we also respect they'll be a big force again this season - but isn't about anything other than doing our best to win for our supporters."

The England international added that he never gets tired of playing at Wembley.

He said: "I've been lucky to play here a few times with Liverpool and, of course, England. The feeling of coming here and it being special never gets old. It's a big game and a big occasion.

"It's a first for me - playing in a Community Shield - but I know it's a competition Liverpool have always taken seriously, so that brings a responsibility for whoever gets picked to do everything we can to win."

Asked about his ambitions for 2019-20, Henderson replied: "Keep winning."