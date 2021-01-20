Roberto Firmino risks losing starting place: Jamie Carragher

Roberto Firmino may lose his place in Liverpool's attacking trio with Juergen Klopp's side struggling for goals in recent weeks, former defender Jamie Carragher said.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino scored a combined 183 English Premier League goals over the last four campaigns and helped the Merseyside club to their first title in 30 years last season.

But their form has dropped off recently and they have gone three league games without a goal, including Monday morning's 0-0 draw with leaders Manchester United at Anfield.

While Carragher expects Salah and Mane's form to improve, he has expressed concerns about Firmino's long-term prospects.

"I'm still confident that Mane and Salah will start scoring goals again, but I must say I am worried for Firmino," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"But he's there to chip in and when they're not scoring, I just feel he needs to be a bigger goal threat."

Carragher said other aspects of the 29-year-old's game have also seen a dip this season.

"The counter-pressing and winning the ball back have dropped off with Firmino - and not just this season," the former England international said.