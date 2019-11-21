Roberto Martinez: Belgium deserve to win Euro 2020
Christian Benteke and Kevin de Bruyne scored two goals each as Belgium thrashed Cyprus 6-1 in their Euro 2020 qualifier at the King Baudouin Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Belgium finish top of Group I with 10 wins from 10 games, scoring 40 goals in the process, as Yannick Carrasco and an own goal from Kypros Christoforou completed the rout of Cyprus.
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said: "We have set the standard at the World Cup (finishing third)... Now have seven months to become as good as possible. This team deserve to win the European Championship, but it's not that simple." - REUTERS
