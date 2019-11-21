Roberto Martinez: Belgium deserve to win Euro 2020

Christian Benteke and Kevin de Bruyne scored two goals each as Belgium thrashed Cyprus 6-1 in their Euro 2020 qualifier at the King Baudouin Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Belgium finish top of Group I with 10 wins from 10 games, scoring 40 goals in the process, as Yannick Carrasco and an own goal from Kypros Christoforou completed the rout of Cyprus.