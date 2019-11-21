Football

Roberto Martinez: Belgium deserve to win Euro 2020

Nov 21, 2019 06:00 am

Christian Benteke and Kevin de Bruyne scored two goals each as Belgium thrashed Cyprus 6-1 in their Euro 2020 qualifier at the King Baudouin Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Belgium finish top of Group I with 10 wins from 10 games, scoring 40 goals in the process, as Yannick Carrasco and an own goal from Kypros Christoforou completed the rout of Cyprus.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said: "We have set the standard at the World Cup (finishing third)... Now have seven months to become as good as possible. This team deserve to win the European Championship, but it's not that simple." - REUTERS

Ex-Germany star Lothar Matthaeus fancies England, France for Euro 2020
Football

Matthaeus fancies England, France for Euros

Related Stories

Serge Gnabry annoyed by Germany transition talk

Georginio Wijnaldum takes stand against racism with goal celebration

Gareth Bale’s celebration adds more uncertainty to Real Madrid future

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football