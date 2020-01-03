Robin van Persie: Don’t be such a ‘nice guy’, Solskjaer

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie hit out at Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's smiley demeanour during an interview after the 2-0 defeat by Arsenal yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Said the Dutchman on BT Sport: "I look at Ole and he seems like a really nice guy.

"I would like to see him a bit more edgy, a bit more mean at times. He's smiling after a game like that. This is not the moment to smile.

"You need a bit of fear as well for your coach, but first you need a game plan."

Solskjaer also seems to need a game plan to handle star midfielder Paul Pogba, who surprisingly missed the match.

Last week, the Frenchman's agent Mino Raiola said: "Pogba's problem is Manchester United. It's a club out of touch with reality...

"I wouldn't take anyone there, they would even ruin (Diego) Maradona, Pele and (Paolo) Maldini."

At the Emirates, Solskjaer said Pogba had been advised by "his people" that he needed surgery. This comes just days after the 26-year-old flew out to France to coach a charity game involving his brothers.

Van Persie called the situation "mysterious".

He said: "It's all a bit mysterious to me. It's not full answers. It's a little bit of a grey area.

"I think it's important that Paul speak out himself and really says what he feels... Does he want to stay or does he want to go?"

Pogba has played only eight times for United this season and has not started a match since Sept 30.

United legend Ryan Giggs bluntly admitted after that he would not want Pogba at Old Trafford next season.

Fellow former United player Paul Parker added: "I would get rid of him as soon as possible."

However, his former United teammate Clayton Blackmore believes the situation is not that simple.

He told talkSPORT: "With the injury and having an operation, I don't think anybody is going to sign him right away, so I can't see him moving anywhere... For me, he will definitely be a United player at the end of the season.

"If he is still there after that I don't know, but it would surprise me if he does leave... I think he is going to be there for a few years yet."