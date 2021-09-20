Rodgers fumes over penalty as Foxes lose

Brighton & Hove Albion secured a 2-1 home win over Leicester City yesterday, thanks to a controversial penalty and a Danny Welbeck header, despite Jamie Vardy's 150th goal in his 250th game for the Foxes.

The hosts went ahead after 35 minutes when Leicester's Jannik Vestergaard was adjudged to have handled the ball and despite the replay showing he was being fouled by Neal Maupay, the decision stood with Maupay blasting home the spot-kick.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers was left fuming with the decision.

"It was not a penalty, and we were really surprised when that went against us. I think it's clear and I'm just disappointed with it," he told the BBC.

Welbeck made it 2-0 five minutes after the break, stealing in behind Vardy to score with a glancing header from a free-kick.

But Vardy pulled one back for Leicester in the 61st minute with a close-range finish after a delightful ball from Youri Tielemans.