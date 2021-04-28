Rodgers hails fox in the box Iheanacho
Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho drew praise from manager Brendan Rodgers after his superb display in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 2-1 English Premier League home win over Crystal Palace.
He set up the Foxes' equaliser for Timothy Castagne, then scored an 80th-minute winner - his 14th goal in 14 games - to complete the turnaround.
Said Rodgers: "Not just his goals, he's so happy to work hard for the team and his quality is phenomenal." - REUTERS
