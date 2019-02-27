Rodgers set to take up Leicester job after quitting Celtic

Brendan Rodgers is set to become Leicester City's new manager after Celtic gave him permission to speak to the English Premier League club, British media reported yesterday.

The Northern Irishman, 46, has been linked with the position at the King Power Stadium since Leicester sacked Claude Puel on Sunday, following their 4-1 home league defeat by Crystal Palace.

Puel left Leicester after going seven matches without a win in all competitions - a run that left the Foxes 12th in the league standings, eight points above the relegation zone.

Rodgers is set to return to the EPL for the first time since being sacked by Liverpool in 2015.

Since arriving at Parkhead in 2016, he has won two league titles, three Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups.

Celtic are eight points clear of nearest rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership as they chase an eighth straight top-flight title.