Roma close in on Champions League spot

Defenders Aleksandar Kolarov and Federico Fazio both scored in the second half as AS Roma closed in on the Champions League places with a 2-1 win over Bologna yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With the win, Roma consolidated fifth position in Serie A and are now just a point behind AC Milan who are in fourth.

"We couldn't afford to fall behind. We're happy with the three points, less so with the performance," said Roma coach Eusebio di Francesco.

"We didn't turn up in the first half. In the second half, we improved across the board. I changed a few things and I got the reaction I wanted."

Stephan El Shaarawy won a penalty in the 55th minute, which Kolarov converted.

In the 73rd minute, Roma doubled their lead when Fazio finished off with a half-volley into the bottom corner. Nicola Sansone pulled a goal back for Bologna six minutes from time to ensure a nervy finish.