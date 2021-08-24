Romelu adds another dimension to Chelsea: Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said new £97.5 million (S$181.3m) signing Romelu Lukaku has added “another dimension” to his side, after he scored on his debut in a 2-0 win over Arsenal yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 28-year-old opened the scoring with a tap-in from a Reece James cross in the 15th minute and was a threat to the Gunners throughout the game. James scored the Blues’ other goal in the 35th minute.

Said Tuchel: “Romelu’s a very smart guy and a very democratic leader. He was dangerous throughout...

“He linked up very well with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

“I certainly think that nobody likes to play against him, everyone is aware of his physicality and his link-up play and ability to attack the space. He gives another dimension to our game.”

Lukaku, who returned for a second spell at Stamford Bridge after winning Serie A with Inter Milan, said the goal against Arsenal was his favourite English Premier League goal, beating 113 other contenders.

“That was the best one for me, the best of the lot. You know how emotional it was for me. Obviously, it was a tap-in, but the build-up was nice.”

Asked to describe his own performance, he replied: “Dominant, I would say. I try to improve every time, I have a long way to go, but today was good to win and to start well.”

Ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville called the Belgian’s second Blues debut a “complete centre-forward performance”. He had the most shots (eight), most on target (two) and most touches in the opposition box (11).

Pundits hailed Lukaku’s improvement two seasons in Italy after a spell at Manchester United, which highlighted deficiencies in his game, like his link-up play and first touch.

Ex-Arsenal defender Sol Campbell said on Sky Sports: “He’s learnt hell of a lot from Italy. (Ex-Inter coach Antonio) Conte has got him up to speed and he’s acknowledged that...

“He wants to learn and continue learning and that’s fantastic to hear. Today he was unplayable, incredible.”

Ex-United captain Roy Keane agreed, saying on Sky Sports: “He’s the real deal... he’s more mature, more of a team player.

“We talk about the fee involved, you’re paying £40-50m for players with potential; they bought the real deal for £98m. It’s just a no-brainer.”