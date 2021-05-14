Romelu Lukaku fined for birthday celebrations
Italian police broke up a birthday party for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku at a hotel in central Milan yesterday, after it breached Covid-19 regulations, reported news agency Ansa.
The law enforcers found more than 20 people in a restaurant, the report said, as Lukaku hosted a party to celebrate his 28th birthday in the early hours of yesterday morning .
Those present included his teammates Achraf Hakimi, Ivan Perisic and Ashley Young, reported Gazetta dello Sport, which added that the police handed out fines to all.
The Belgian's entourage insisted that the former Manchester United forward had gone out with friends, but had not organised the party.
Lukaku scored a last-minute goal as Inter, who had already sealed the Serie A title, trounced AS Roma 3-1 at the San Siro a few hours before the party. - AFP, REUTERS
