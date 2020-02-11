Romelu Lukaku hails Inter Milan’s never-say-die mentality

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku said his team's never-say-die mentality was clear for all to see, as they went top of Serie A yesterday morning (Singapore time) after a second-half comeback in overturning a two-goal deficit and beat AC Milan 4-2 at the San Siro.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set up Ante Rebic's opener before scoring with a header, as Milan held a deserved 2-0 lead at the break.

But a Marcelo Brozovic volley and Matias Vecino strike in the space of two minutes saw Inter draw level at the start of the second half, before Stefan de Vrij's header put them in front in the 70th minute.

Ibrahimovic hit the post with a late header as Milan pressed for an equaliser, but Antonio Conte's side sealed the win in stoppage time through a Lukaku header.

Inter moved top on goal difference, following Juventus' 2-1 defeat by Hellas Verona last Saturday.

Milan are 10th on 32 points.

Lukaku told Sky Sport Italia: "We did really well during the second half. They played well during the first half, as we left them too much space.

"However, we came out well after the interval... I think that everyone has seen this team's mentality, we never give up and we're always looking to win. I'm here to win."

The Belgian also appeared to take a dig at former United teammate Ibrahimovic.

"There's a new king in town," Lukaku posted on Twitter, a title Ibrahimovic had previously bestowed on himself.

The 38-year-old Swede accused his team of lacking belief, saying: "We stopped playing, the team stopped believing, we stopped pressing, didn't pass it around enough.

"From the equaliser onwards, everything collapsed."

Milan coach Stefano Pioli added: "I am angry with my players... because I need to get it into the minds of these players that they are capable of great things if they avoid those errors."

Meanwhile, Felipe Caicedo's 41st-minute goal gave Lazio a 1-0 win over Parma,moving them to within one point of Juve and Inter.