Romelu Lukaku the perfect player for Chelsea: Roberto Martinez

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez believes Romelu Lukaku is the "perfect" player for Chelsea, who are preparing for a Champions League title defence with an eye on domestic glory this season.

Lukaku, 28, is expected to be unveiled as a Chelsea signing soon, as a deal reportedly worth £97.5 million (S$183.2m) nears completion.

While the price tag has raised eyebrows, Martinez believes the investment will pay dividends.

He told talkSPORT: "When you bring a player who is so focused, in the best moment of his career and nearly at 100 caps with his national team - the all-time record goalscorer - it's not about the valuation, it's about what he can bring to that team.

"After Chelsea won the Champions League, he is the perfect player to bring the squad forward and make them better."

Lukaku was with Chelsea from 2014 to 2017, but made just 15 appearances as he spent two of those three seasons on loan at West Bromwich Albion and Everton before joining the latter on a permanent deal.

He then spent two seasons with Manchester United before leaving for Italy, where he helped Inter Milan win their first Serie A title since 2010.

He also scored four goals at Euro 2020 as Belgium reached the quarter-finals.

Speaking before this morning's Uefa Super Cup final against Villarreal, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was tightlipped over Lukaku's move.

"With Olivier Giroud leaving the club, we miss a certain profile of attacker and then we need to wait and see what's possible, but we are not in a panic," said Tuchel.

Chelsea start their English Premier League campaign with a home match against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace on Saturday.