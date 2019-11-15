Ronald Koeman: Barcelona a possibility for me after Euro 2020

Holland coach Ronald Koeman has reiterated his desire to take the reins of Barcelona after next year's European Championship.

Last month, the Dutchman confirmed that he has a clause in his contract, which allows him to leave after the Euros.

With pressure mounting on Barca coach Ernesto Valverde, Koeman's name has been bandied about at the Nou Camp, where the former defender won 10 major trophies from 1989 to 1995.

EURO 2020 QUALIFIERS, GROUP C NORTHERN IRELAND HOLLAND

"(Joining Barcelona) is a possibility, but only after Euro 2020," Koeman said, ahead of his side's European Championship qualifier against Northern Ireland at Belfast.

"I don't know if I'll keep (talking about the Barcelona role) in the future because it's a bit strange to speak about the possibility of going to the club while you're the Holland coach."

Barcelona are leading La Liga on goal difference over Real Madrid, but Valverde has come under intense scrutiny, following shock defeats by Athletic Bilbao, Granada and Levante.

For now, Koeman will be focusing on his job with the Oranje, who are top of Group C with five wins from six games.

They travel to Windsor Park to face Northern Ireland on Sunday morning (Singapore time), needing just a draw to qualify for next year's Finals, which would be their first major tournament since the 2014 World Cup.

Holland defeated Northern Ireland 3-1 in Rotterdam last month, but could be without Memphis Depay who scored a double in that match. Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has also missed training due to an illness.