Ronald Koeman cools talk of Lionel Messi joining PSG

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has dismissed reports linking Lionel Messi with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 33-year-old talisman, whose contract at the Nou Camp expires in June, has been offered a three-year contract in Paris, according to Argentinian TV outlet TNT Sports, which claimed that Messi would be given the No. 10 shirt worn by his former Barca teammate Neymar.

But Koeman insisted he is not worried and urged Messi to commit his future to the Catalan side.

"I'm not interested in PSG, I don't know if it's true," said the Dutchman. "I hope he stays with us. He should finish here because he's spent his whole life here, but ultimately it's a decision that he will have to make."

According to Spanish broadcaster TVE, Messi has already decided to stay, but has told club president Joan Laporta to splash the cash to beef up the squad.

Barca, who were 12 points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid last December, will go top with a win over Granada this morning (Singapore time).