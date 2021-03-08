Ronald Koeman hails young guns after Ilaix Moriba's first goal

Coach Ronald Koeman hailed Barcelona's next generation of exciting talents after 18-year-old Ilaix Moriba became the latest teenager to make his mark by scoring his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win at Osasuna yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Barca fielded seven players aged 23 or under but substitute Moriba made the biggest impact, smashing into the net from outside the box to clinch victory after Jordi Alba had broken the deadlock.

As a player under great Dutch coach Johan Cruyff, Koeman was part of a Barca side fuelled by youngsters, including Pep Guardiola, and he is now overseeing a team crammed with youthful talent.

"The most important thing for me is that the players are competitive. For me, age doesn't count, what counts is what I see on the pitch," said Koeman.

"In Holland, it's much easier to field young players because the championship doesn't have as much quality as the Spanish league but there's also a lot of talent in Barcelona's academy.

"If we keep playing like this, we can win things, and if we can do this while playing with youngsters, even better.

"Players like Pedri, Ilaix, Riqui (Puig), (Oscar) Mingueza and Ronald Araujo have proven they have a great future." - REUTERS

LAST NIGHT: A. Madrid 1 Real Madrid 1