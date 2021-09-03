Ronaldo after breaking goal record: I’m not closing the count

Cristiano Ronaldo signalled his intention to keep playing for Portugal for "years to come" after breaking the all-time international goalscoring record of 109 held by Iran's Ali Daei.

The Manchester United forward scored twice in the dying minutes to move to 111 international goals as Portugal came from behind to beat Ireland 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 36-year-old wrote on Instagram after his latest milestone: "Scoring 111 goals for Portugal means 111 moments like the ones we experienced today in Algarve, moments of worldwide union and happiness for millions and millions of Portuguese citizens all around the globe. For them, every sacrifice is worth it."

Ronaldo became the first player to feature in five European Championships at this year's Euro 2020, winning the Golden Boot.

And he could equal the record of playing at five World Cups should Portugal make it to Qatar next year.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner hinted he has no intention of retiring from international football soon, adding: "I'm not closing the count just yet."

Ireland had looked on course for an upset after teenage goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, a Manchester City loanee, saved Ronaldo's first-half penalty.

John Egan's glancing header on the stroke of half-time then put the visitors on course for a famous win.

In the 89th minute, Ronaldo saw a free-kick from the edge of the box repelled again by the 19-year-old Bazunu.

But, just seconds later, he headed in a cross from substitute Goncalo Guedes to make it 1-1.

In the fifth minute of injury time, he met Joao Mario's cross with another towering header to secure a comeback win to consolidate their top spot in Group A.

There was one blot on his copybook, though.

He was booked for taking his shirt off while celebrating the winner, meaning he will miss Portugal's trip to Azerbaijan next Tuesday.