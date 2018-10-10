Ronaldo among 30 nominees for Ballon d’Or award

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named among 30 nominees for the men's Ballon d'Or trophy awarded by France Football magazine to the Best Player in the world.

The Portugal captain has won the award for the past two years and five times in all, a record he shares with Argentina's Lionel Messi who is also on the list announced yesterday.

European champions Real Madrid dominate the nominees with eight players, including Croatia midfielder Luka Modric and Wales forward Gareth Bale.

Modric won the Golden Ball as the Best Player at this year's World Cup in Russia, where Croatia finished runners-up, and last month claimed Fifa's The Best Player award.

France World Cup winners Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane, one of the Real contingent, and Hugo Lloris have also been nominated.

The award merged with Fifa's World Player of the Year prize from 2010-15 to create the Fifa Ballon d'Or, but returned to France Football in 2016 while Fifa established The Best awards.