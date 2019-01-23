Ronaldo avoids jail for tax fraud
Cristiano Ronaldo avoided jail yesterday, but was ordered to pay 3.57 million euros (S$5.51m) for committing tax fraud when he was at Real Madrid, a Madrid court ruled yesterday.
The court sentenced Ronaldo to a two-year jail sentence that it immediately reduced to a fine of 365,000 euros, which adds on to another penalty of 3.2m euros, the sentence read.
A court spokesman said it was not immediately clear if this fine would be added on to the 18.8m euros that Ronaldo had agreed to pay Spain's taxman under a deal reached in June last year. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now