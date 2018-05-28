Ronaldo, Bale drop Real exit hints

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo (left) celebrates his fifth Champions League title with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Champions League for a fifth time yesterday morning (Singapore time) but the striker's petulant posturing over his future has left a sour taste at Real Madrid.

While his teammates were celebrating a record-stretching 13th European crown after a gutsy 3-1 victory over Liverpool, Ronaldo was casting doubt over his commitment to the club.

"It was very nice to be in Madrid," said Ronaldo, who was told it sounded like he was saying goodbye.

"In the next few days, I will give an answer to the fans," he replied. "Because they have always been by my side."

Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Real's players, especially captain Sergio Ramos, admonished the Portuguese for his sensational comments on the pitch of the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev.

Ronaldo later clarified his comments before boarding the team bus, putting them down to his desire to be honest.

He explained: "I spoke when I shouldn't have done, but something is going to happen.

"It wasn't the right time, but I was honest.

"In a week, I'll say something because the fans have always supported me and are in my heart. I don't speak much, but when I speak, I speak.

"Obviously, I have something to say, but it wasn't the right time, although I don't regret it, because I was honest.

"I've kept putting up with this but then I couldn't control myself."

For months, Ronaldo and his representatives have been wrangling with Real over a new deal, as the Portuguese reportedly seeks to surpass Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain as the highest-paid player in the world.

Real president Florentino Perez's resistance has offended Ronaldo, who has implied several times all is not well in their relationship.

His latest referencing of the support of the club's fans, as opposed to the hierarchy, has been interpreted as another dart aimed at Real's president.

ANNOYANCE

When Ronaldo's comments were put to Perez, he expressed annoyance at their timing and appeared to brush off the possibility of a departure.

"Do not ask me these things the day we are celebrating a Champions League title," Perez said.

"Everyone has the right to speak but here the important thing is the club, that we are all celebrating this title.

"Cristiano was happy, is happy and remains happy.

"He is under contract."

Zidane also was not in the mood to indulge his star player.

Said the Frenchman: "I'm not thinking about that.

"I am thinking about what we are doing now, the game, what we have achieved.

"On Cristiano, we will see later. He has to stay, yes or yes."

Reports in the Spanish press yesterday suggested Real's players were also vexed by Ronaldo diverting attention from the team's third consecutive Champions League success.

Ramos was among those to make his feeling known to the 33-year-old in the changing room. "Cristiano will not find a better place," he said.

Even Real's fans appear to be unimpressed, with a poll on the website of Madrid daily, Marca, asking if the club should make a special effort to keep Ronaldo.

After more than 25,000 votes, 65 per cent said no.

But it wasn't just Ronaldo who hinted at leaving.

Two-goal hero Gareth Bale said: "Obviously, I was very disappointed not to start the game.

"I felt I deserved to, but the coach makes the decisions.

"Obviously, I need to play every weekend, something that hasn't happened this season."