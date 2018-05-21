Ronaldo, Bale score as Zidane’s son makes debut

Real Madrid's final Champions League rehearsal was running perfectly yesterday morning (Singapore time) until Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted and Villarreal scored twice to snatch a 2-2 draw.

Gareth Bale and Ronaldo put Real in cruise control at the Estadio de la Ceramica, but the Portugese, along with Luka Modric, was taken off shortly after the hour and Villarreal came surging back.

Substitute Roger Martinez unleashed a stunning strike into the top corner before Samu Castillejo, who also came on, struck the equaliser five minutes from time.

Castillejo took advantage of some hesitation from Luca Zidane, coach Zinedine Zidane's 20-year-old son, who was making his debut for Real in goal.

"I am happy for his debut, it is an important day for him and his coach," Zidane senior said.

"For his father, we will see what he says at home."

With the draw, Real concluded their La Liga season in third and their attention will now be on the Champions League showdown against Liverpool in Kiev this Sunday morning (Singapore time).

"We have no injuries today and we are ready to play our last match, the final," Zidane said.

Bale too will hope his smart turn and finish could yet earn him a starting spot against Liverpool, even if Zidane has largely been ignoring the Welshman's league form - 17 goals in 19 matches this year when playing more than 60 minutes.