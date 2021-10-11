Ronaldo breaks another record with 181st cap

Cristiano Ronaldo marked a record 181st international appearance with a goal as Portugal defeated World Cup hosts Qatar 3-0 in a friendly yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Manchester United star surpassed Sergio Ramos, who has played for Spain 180 times, as the most-capped international for a European nation.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 37th minute with Jose Fonte adding a second three minutes into the second half.

RB Leipzig striker Andre Silva completed the scoring in the last minute of the game.